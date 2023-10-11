Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Wisconsin’s favorite convenience store chains is having some technical difficulties, according to a company spokesperson.

Kwik Trip has been experiencing problems with their loyalty program, product shortages and promotional pricing.

John McHugh, the Vice President of Externals Relations, said in a statement that there was an incident that has disrupted their systems.

“We will update the communication when services are restored and functioning as usual,” McHugh said in the statement. “As always, we appreciate your patience while we work through this issue.”

The statement did not specify what type of incident was occurring, nor how long it would take the company to resolve the issue.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.