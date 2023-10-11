Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems

One of Wisconsin’s favorite convenience store chains is having some technical difficulties, according to a company spokesperson.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Wisconsin’s favorite convenience store chains is having some technical difficulties, according to a company spokesperson.

Kwik Trip has been experiencing problems with their loyalty program, product shortages and promotional pricing.

John McHugh, the Vice President of Externals Relations, said in a statement that there was an incident that has disrupted their systems.

“We will update the communication when services are restored and functioning as usual,” McHugh said in the statement. “As always, we appreciate your patience while we work through this issue.”

The statement did not specify what type of incident was occurring, nor how long it would take the company to resolve the issue.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Gov. Evers pushes to intervene in challenge of Wisconsin’s legislative maps
Buffalo County fatal crash
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off Wisconsin highway
Protestors speak out against lockdowns in prison
Protestors speak out against lockdowns in prison at Wisconsin State Capitol
Protestors held a public demonstration on Tuesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol, urging...
Protestors speak out against lockdowns in prison at Wisconsin State Capitol