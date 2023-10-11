Mad Kidney Fest emerges to highlight awareness, kidney-friendly menu options

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The inaugural Mad Kidney Fest is here; a week featuring kidney-friendly menu options at restaurants across the Madison area.

Upwards of a dozen local restaurants have curated special menus in collaboration with a knowledgeable kidney dietitian. These options cater to individuals undergoing dialysis, those with kidney disease, as well as people managing high blood pressure and diabetes.

Kidney dietician Lindsay Marks says people affected by kidney disease and those who are undergoing dialysis have a very difficult diet to follow. “Normally I’d be saying you really shouldn’t be eating out very often because these foods are very high in sodium but this week I’ve been going around to everyone saying ‘hey your dietician is telling you to go out to eat because this is your week so I hope everybody is able to come out and support these local restaurants,’” Marks said.

Each participating restaurant worked closely with Marks to create or modify already existing menu items to make them kidney-friendly; a feat that entails foods low in sodium, low in potassium, and low in phosphorus.

“So many things are taken away from the people in the kidney world and so they’re always told what not to do, what not to do, and they feel a little bit isolated or different at times,” explained Marks. “But in this case they can just feel they’re a part of everybody out in their community out with their family’s and just feeling normal again.”

Founder and organizer Valerie Carroll said she’d been looking for a way to get together outside of the dialysis center and help people eat-out.

“It’s hard to eat with kidney failure and going out to eat is one of the funnest things in life,” Carroll laughed. “And we’ve got all these great restaurants in town so I started thinking about seeing if any of the restaurants wanted to work with me on this and modify their menus options so they be appropriate for people on dialysis.”

Sultan Ahmed is the owner and chef of Sultan located at 1054 Williamson St. He said when Valerie reached out about being a participating restaurant, it was a no-brainer.

“We do Pakistani food focusing on the Punjab region in Pakistan, we do a small plates, modern concept and so I thought this was really in line because part of our core mission is to offer more nutritious South Asian food rather than the really heavy, high sodium, high-fat, cream-based curries that you find in a lot of places,” Ahmed said. “We’re doing low sodium, low potassium versions of a bunch of our different dishes…so we’re offering that menu then donating 10% of any of those dishes that are ordered to charity.”

Holisac Taste of Africa in Sun Prairie is another participating restaurant. Owner and chef Nathaniel Sackey said his restaurant came to fruition based upon creating dishes similar to what someone on dialysis would need: clean eats.

“All the things we do there are very very healthy, natural, no additives, we do juices, no additives, we cook natural, fresh food,” Sackey said.

He went on to say he hopes to keep these modified kidney-friendly dishes on the menu beyond this week. “People in this situation, they are always scared to come out and eat and they just stay indoors and do the little they can, but if they have this variety of opportunities they can come out.”

The festivities will reach their peak on Sunday, Oct. 15 with a grand celebration at Cafe Coda on Willy Street from 1-5p.m. The event includes a raffle at the party for dialysis technicians with gift certificates and other prizes in celebration of National Dialysis Technician Week.

To check out participating MKF restaurants, see here.

The week also serves as a fundraiser for community members receiving dialysis. The program, started by a dialysis social worker with Madison’s St. Vinny’s charity, provides people who may be receiving dialysis with kidney-friendly groceries each month. To learn more or donate, see here.

