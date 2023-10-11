Madison police release photos of suspects in shooting that killed teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four pictures released Wednesday by the Madison Police Department show five suspects in the deadly shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three other teens. MPD Chief Shon Barnes displayed the images during a news conference in which he gave an update on the department’s investigation so far.

The police department previously reported the teenage girl and three other children, all of whom were 14 years old, were shot at the Harmony Apartments, near Milwaukee Street, on the east side of the city. Investigators hope the pictures from around the time of the shooting will lead to information that helps them find the suspects.

In one of the pictures released Wednesday, four people could be seen running toward a silver SUV, that investigators believe was likely a Lexus. That photo, according to Barnes, shows there were at least five total suspects, the quartet running toward the vehicle and the driver. The MPD chief acknowledged more individuals may have been in the SUV at the time, so there could be more suspects.

The Madison Police Department released four images of the suspects in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three 14-year-olds on Tuesday, October 11, 2023 (Madison Police Dept.)

Barnes described the video as showing the suspects firing multiple shots in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers later found more than 50 shell casings. Multiple homes were struck, two of which had families with children inside at the time.

All four teenage victims were outside at the time of the shooting, Barnes continued, adding that he does not believe they were targeted.

