Madison Police responds to weapons violation on city’s east side

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms it is responding Tuesday night to a weapons offense with injuries on the city’s east side.

The department reports the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and police were still on scene around 9:20 p.m.

There is no apparent threat to the public, MPD added.

MPD did not share how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. They also did not provide any specifics about the weapons offense.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as details develop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Gov. Evers pushes to intervene in challenge of Wisconsin’s legislative maps
Buffalo County fatal crash
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off Wisconsin highway
Protestors speak out against lockdowns in prison
Protestors speak out against lockdowns in prison at Wisconsin State Capitol