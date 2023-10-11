Madison Police responds to weapons violation on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms it is responding Tuesday night to a weapons offense with injuries on the city’s east side.

The department reports the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and police were still on scene around 9:20 p.m.

There is no apparent threat to the public, MPD added.

MPD did not share how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. They also did not provide any specifics about the weapons offense.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as details develop.

