Madison school district confirms student died in Tuesday shooting, offering support

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The teenager killed Tuesday in a shooting on Madison’s east side attended a Madison Metropolitan School District school, the district confirmed, although its statement did not indicate which one.

In a statement, Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad explained the impacts of a tragedy like this one carries over into schools and described how her district is responding.

“Today, school staff have been helping our students process a range of emotions,” she wrote. “These supportive measures will continue to be in place for as long as our community needs.”

According to Kvistad, the MMSD student services teams are offering support to both students and staff that includes shared processing spaces and individual counseling. Therapy dogs have been brought in to offer comfort, and school psychologists along with social workers are available.

“There are no words to describe the immense impact of this tragedy; however, MMSD is a united community, and we will process this together,” Kvistad continued, adding that the district remains committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone.

Kvistad’s statement on Wednesday also echoed Madison Police Dept. Chief Shon Barnes’ statement the previous night that investigators believe the shooting, which also injured one other girl and two boys, all of whom are 14 years old, was an isolated event.

However, she noted there will be more police officers in the neighborhoods around the schools and the district’s security staff will handle keeping the schools safe.

According to an MPD update, the 15-year-old girl was found shot at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Milwaukee St. Emergency crews rushed to offer her assistance and she was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The three other teens also suffered gunshot wounds, but the police department did not indicate how badly they were hurt.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.