Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off Wisconsin highway

By WEAU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A person is dead in Wisconsin after a semitruck rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of manure.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report of a rollover crash off Highway 25 near the town of Nelson Tuesday night.

Authorities said when crews arrived they found the tractor-trailer on its side and engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the flames, but they located the 63-year-old driver deceased inside the truck.

The semi was traveling on Highway 25 when it crossed the center median. It ended up going into a ditch, hitting an embankment before rolling over, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was hauling manure and about 5,000 gallons were spilled in the area because of the crash.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver killed. No other injuries were reported.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

Protestors speak out against lockdowns in prison
Protestors speak out against lockdowns in prison at Wisconsin State Capitol
Protestors held a public demonstration on Tuesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol, urging...
Protestors speak out against lockdowns in prison at Wisconsin State Capitol
President Joe Biden doubled down on backing Israel Tuesday, saying there is no justification...
Explainer: American involvement in Israel, after decades as allies
Louisville’s Jewish Community stands together for Israel
Explainer: American involvement in Israel, after decades as allies