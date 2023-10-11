MPD: 15-year-old girl killed in Madison shooting, 3 other teens injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A teenage girl has died following a late-night shooting in Madison where three other teens were injured, the city’s police department confirmed in an update.

According to its statement, the 15-year-old girl was found shot at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Milwaukee St. Emergency crews rushed to offer her assistance and she was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Initially, the police department indicated there were three victims. The update Wednesday added a fourth, with MPD stating another 14-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys suffered gunshot wounds. Its statement did not give an update on their conditions.

Officers were first called to location of the shooting around 8:30 p.m. and were still processing the scene well into the night.

In its update, MPD described the girl’s death as a homicide. The police department expects to release more information on the shooting during a news conference later in the day.

During an earlier news conference on Tuesday night, MPD Chief Shon Barnes explained investigators do not believe the shooting was random. He noted that the parking lot was closed in and U-shaped.

Barnes recalled previous shots fired incidents police have responded to in the area, stating that it has become an area of increased patrols.

“This doesn’t make me feel good, it doesn’t make me feel good about our efforts,” Barnes said. “This area as other areas in this particular strip is what we call our focal crimes area.”

Chief Barnes noted that police will continue to provide additional patrols to the area, and asked members of the community to reach out with any information they may have about this shooting or other incidents.

“We’ve been putting a lot of time and energy in this area to make people feel safe, when something like this happens it sets us back but it doesn’t take us off track,” Barnes continued. “We’re still going to continue our efforts here, we’re still have our increased patrol, we’ll still do community engagement but we need the community to meet us halfway and I know that they’re willing to step up and they’re willing to do that.”

Barnes added that it is still very early on in the investigation, and that a description of any suspects or suspect vehicles will be released as they learn more information.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes said when police arrived, two people needed to be taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

In July, more than 60 shell casings were found following a homicide that happened in the same area as Tuesday night’s shooting.

Speaking in reference to the approximately five dozen shell casings that were found, the chief described the July shooting as “truly, truly a blessing that no one else was hurt in this incident.” He pointed out that multiple buildings were struck and multiple vehicles damaged.

