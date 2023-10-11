MPD makes arrest in July burglary

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced they have made an arrest in a burglary that took place in July.

Tomas Barajas, 42, was arrested and charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property on Oct. 6, MPD explained.

Police say he was out on parole for a previous burglary when he stole from a house in the 700 block of Olin Ave.

On July 22, officers received a report of cash, jewelry and other valuables taken from a home.

Physical evidence was found, and Barajas was later arrested, MPD said.

