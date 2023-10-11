Rain Will Be Likely Beginning Thursday

Sunshine today

Light wind

Rain likely Thursday, Friday & Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have very nice conditions in the forecast for today. We are currently between two areas of low pressure. Sunshine is expected for today with temperatures rising into the lower 60s. We will also have light wind throughout the day.

Clouds will begin to increase this evening, as a warm front approaches from the south. A few scattered showers are expected to break out near the state-line toward daybreak tomorrow. That rain will expand northward during the morning hours, and become much more widespread by midday Thursday.

What’s Coming Up...

Rain will be likely Thursday afternoon, Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday as well. Rain totals will be impressive during this time period. We’ we’re looking at anywhere from two to potentially as much as four inches locally between now and Saturday evening.

Looking Ahead...

Clouds will hang around on Sunday before breaking on Monday, but temperatures will remain on the cool side into next week.

