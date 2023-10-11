Report: Wisconsin student vaccination rates stay below pre-pandemic levels

Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While student vaccination rates in Wisconsin have increased in the past year, they continue to fall below pre-pandemic levels, a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says.

For the 2022-2023 school year, 10.1% of students fell short of the K-12 minimum immunization requirements, compared to 11.3% last year, the report says. These rates are still significantly higher than previous years.

Wisconsin student vaccination rates are starting to return to pre-pandemic rates, although they still have a long way to go.
Wisconsin student vaccination rates are starting to return to pre-pandemic rates, although they still have a long way to go.(Wisconsin Policy Forum)

Additionally, districts with higher rates of students with disabilities and economic disadvantages showed lower vaccination rates.

The report also looked into rates of students reporting personal convictions as a reason for not matching with vaccination requirements. It found that personal conviction waivers have increased from 2.6% in 2003 to 4.6% in 2023.

Personal conviction waivers were used with more frequency in smaller districts and rural areas.
Personal conviction waivers were used with more frequency in smaller districts and rural areas.(Wisconsin Policy Forum)

Districts in rural communities and areas with fewer students of color demonstrated higher rates of personal conviction waivers, the report said.

