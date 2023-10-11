Rising rat problem in Green Bay an “absolute nightmare” for Fisk Park neighbors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At least 129 rats have been reported in Green Bay since the start of this year. It’s a story Action 2 News has been following since we first learned about the surge.

The reported rise in rats is changing the way some people live. One woman told us her own backyard creeps her out.

Emily Nimmer lives in the Fisk Park neighborhood and took a photo of a rat reaching for her bird feed. She said she’s seen at least 10 to 15 different rats since moving into her duplex a few years ago.

Action 2 News first told you last week that a map of complaints across Green Bay shows the Fisk Park neighborhood is a hotspot.

It’s taking a toll on some people. Nimmer has to pile up her lawn furniture and decorations so rats can’t hide underneath, and she feels nervous to let her dog outside.

“An absolute nightmare. You move to a quaint suburb of Green Bay and you expect just grill outs and party and hang out and to be able to do stuff like use the pool, and instead your backyard, what should be your paradise, your calming zone, becomes infested with rats,” Nimmer said.

“I think we are being proactive, and I’m actually pretty happy for the most part with the city on their efforts. Do I think it’s time to panic? I don’t think so,” city alderman Mark Steuer, who represents the city’s 10th district, said.

Housing and Zoning enforcement supervisor Bill Paape says when a complaint comes in, the city investigates. According to Paape, a top priority right now is education so people stop letting rats get any food, water or shelter.

If you see rats in your neighborhood, you can report them to the city using an online portal. Nimmer said she’s reached out to her city council member and wishes the city took action faster.

“When you call and complain they just shove it under the rug, and it’s super unfortunate because they’re supposed to be there to help you and instead I had to go to outside sources to educate myself,” Nimmer said.

“I think right now Bill Paape was saying we’re at a 5 out of 10, which is right in the middle. We are handling it, but it could be better. I appreciate them being honest about it because it is an issue,” Steuer said.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17. The agenda wasn’t online at the time of this writing, so it’s too early to know if the rat problem will be part of the discussion.

One neighbor told us she's worried about letting her dog outside

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.