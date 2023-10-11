State workers rally amid wait for pay raise approval

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -From patrol officers to teachers--many state workers rallied at the capitol in response to not receiving a pay raise.

It’s been more than 100 days since Governor Tony Evers signed the current budget into law and it included a pay raise for state employees. It was set to start in July, but lawmakers are waiting for the Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) to give final approval.

“With the low pay and the delays in pay. It’s driving a lot of vacancies, so services aren’t where they need to be,” Wisconsin Professionals Employees Council’s President Barbara Smith said.

Democratic lawmakers released an update Tuesday explaining JCOER has not made the final approval of the raise.

“That makes me upset because I don’t think it’s a good policy decision for the state at all,” AFSCME Board Member at Large Joanna Frasch said. “I also think it’s extremely inappropriate to mess with the livelihoods of workers and their money just to make a political point.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is blocking pay raises for University of Wisconsin employees unless the university cuts diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) spending by $32 million.

UW Madison student Daniel Wise says getting rid of funding for the program would be a mistake.

“As a gay man myself, I just feel that it helped me be accepted at UW Madison,” Wise said.

Wise says DEI is an integrated part of society and impacts the lives of many.

“The fact that he’s withholding those raises from state workers is just, honestly, it feels evil to me,” Wise said.

State workers mention their fight for a pay raise is not over--no matter how long it takes. “I definitely hope this puts some pressure on them,” Frasch said.

“I guess I will say I’m not hopeful that it’s going to happen in the very near future. I just want to signal to them, and I think we all want to signal to them that this is not okay.”

Senator Melissa Agard and Representative Greta Neubauer sent Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Chris Kapenga a letter to approve the request at the end of last month. They have yet to hear back.

