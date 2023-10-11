As temps cool, remember these gas safety tips

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With cooler weather starting to set on Wisconsin, Alliant Energy released some safety tips when using natural gas.

Things to keep in mind for the fall and winter:

Know the signs of a gas leak and what to do Know how to detect carbon monoxide Keep gas vents clear of snow and ice Dig safely

Not sure how to tell when there’s a gas leak? Here are some signs:

A smell like rotten eggs

Gas appliances, meters or pipelines hissing, roaring or whistling

Blowing dirt, bubbling water or discolored vegetation

Alliant Energy says natural gas and carbon monoxide detectors are the safest and most reliable way to keep your home safe from leaks.

Symptoms of a leak can include headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea, shortness of breath and fainting.

If planning to dig, call 811 at least three days in advance to make sure you know what’s underground.

For more information, you can visit the Alliant Energy website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.