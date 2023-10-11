As temps cool, remember these gas safety tips

(KCRG)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With cooler weather starting to set on Wisconsin, Alliant Energy released some safety tips when using natural gas.

Things to keep in mind for the fall and winter:

  1. Know the signs of a gas leak and what to do
  2. Know how to detect carbon monoxide
  3. Keep gas vents clear of snow and ice
  4. Dig safely

Not sure how to tell when there’s a gas leak? Here are some signs:

  • A smell like rotten eggs
  • Gas appliances, meters or pipelines hissing, roaring or whistling
  • Blowing dirt, bubbling water or discolored vegetation

Alliant Energy says natural gas and carbon monoxide detectors are the safest and most reliable way to keep your home safe from leaks.

Symptoms of a leak can include headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea, shortness of breath and fainting.

If planning to dig, call 811 at least three days in advance to make sure you know what’s underground.

For more information, you can visit the Alliant Energy website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz attends her first hearing as a...
2nd former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachment
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
MPD: 15-year-old girl killed in Madison shooting, 3 other teens injured
Madison school district confirms student died in Tuesday shooting, offering support
Electric vehicle sales continue to rise and one thing consumers should consider when making the...
City of Madison adds 100th electric vehicle to fleet