Waunakee’s Stricker defenders her D1 State Golf Title; Warriors take second in team standings

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY RIDGE GOLF COURSE, VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker won the 2023 WIAA D1 Girls State Golf Title and the Warriors took second place in the team competition. Middleton took third.

Stricker finished the tournament with an even score and shot a 73 on the final day.

The senior was tied with Brookfield East’s Payton Haugen at -1 at the end of round one. But, Haugen fell off early on day two when she triple-bogeyed hole four to go +2. Stricker bogeyed on her final three holes to take her from -1 to +1.

Middleton’s Vivian Cressman, a Navy recruit, and Beaver Dam’s McKenna Nelson tied for third place at +4. Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock tied for 12th. Middleton Ellen Close and Waunakee’s Georgia Volley tied for 24th

In D2, Edgewood’s Jacklyn Thao finished 17th.

In the D1 team standings, Divine Savior Holy Angels claimed the state title at +65. Waunakee came in second at +67 and Middleton took third at +75.

Stricker’s father, Steve, is a 12-time PGA tour winner. Her mother, Nicki, is a four-year letter winner for the Badgers. Her sister, Bobbi, also played at UW . Her grandfather, Dennis Tiziani, was the Wisconsin men’s golf from 1977-2003 and the women’s coach from 1989-2003.

