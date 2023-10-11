Wisconsin’s Johnson welcomes adversity on ice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey is 4-0 on the year and remarkably outscoring their opponents 39-5.

Two game this year have already seen a dozen or more Badgers goals. It doesn’t get much better than that, so how do Mark Johnson’s Badgers stay dialed in?

Last Thursday, Wisconsin beat Boston College 5-3 at LaBahn Arena. But, the Badgers allowed the first goal and at one point, trailed 3-2. But, ever the calm and wise man, Johnson welcomed the adversity.

“Adversity is good,” Johnson said. “

“It’s a great time to grow, and so, what that adversity looks like, I don’t know. We got a little bit of it in Thursday’s game and how do you respond? To me, the next shift is the most important, whether you’ve scored goal or whether you’ve been scored on-- that next shift is important. So, with a young team, all these things are learning opportunities, more experiences that they get, the more opportunity we an go back on the ice and practice and show film and try to make them better players.”

The Badgers play Minnesota State on Thursday at 7:00 P.M.

