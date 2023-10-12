3rd man sentenced in killing of 11-year-old girl in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The third man convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl as she was riding in a vehicle on Madison’s east side three years ago learned his fate Thursday.

A Dane Co. judge sentenced Jerry Ward, Jr., to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in May to first-degree homicide, party to a crime, in connection with the 2020 death of Anissa Scott.

Ward, 20, was convicted earlier this year during a hearing in which he was set to plead not guilty. During a break, prosecutors spoke with Scott’s family about a plea and when court resumed Ward pleaded guilty.

The two other suspects, Andre Brown and Perion Carreon, have both been sentenced for their role in Scott’s death.

19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

In addition to a 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide conviction stemming from Anisa Scott’s death, Andre Brown was given 15 additional years for an attempted homicide conviction stemming from the same shooting. The two sentences will be served consecutively, putting the total at 40 years behind bars, to be followed by 25 years combined of extended supervision.

Carreon was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the charge of first-degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime. He was also given five years for the charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which will be served consecutively with the other count. The two charges are followed by 15 years and 10 years, respectively, of extended supervision.

Prosecutors say they were allegedly targeting the driver of the vehicle Anisa was riding in on the city’s east side in August of 2020. The driver, who was identified as Christopher Carthens, told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.