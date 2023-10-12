3rd man sentenced in killing of 11-year-old girl in Madison

Jerry Ward
Jerry Ward(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The third man convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl as she was riding in a vehicle on Madison’s east side three years ago learned his fate Thursday.

A Dane Co. judge sentenced Jerry Ward, Jr., to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in May to first-degree homicide, party to a crime, in connection with the 2020 death of Anissa Scott.

Ward, 20, was convicted earlier this year during a hearing in which he was set to plead not guilty. During a break, prosecutors spoke with Scott’s family about a plea and when court resumed Ward pleaded guilty.

The two other suspects, Andre Brown and Perion Carreon, have both been sentenced for their role in Scott’s death.

19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown
19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

In addition to a 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide conviction stemming from Anisa Scott’s death, Andre Brown was given 15 additional years for an attempted homicide conviction stemming from the same shooting. The two sentences will be served consecutively, putting the total at 40 years behind bars, to be followed by 25 years combined of extended supervision.

Carreon was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the charge of first-degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime. He was also given five years for the charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which will be served consecutively with the other count. The two charges are followed by 15 years and 10 years, respectively, of extended supervision.

Prosecutors say they were allegedly targeting the driver of the vehicle Anisa was riding in on the city’s east side in August of 2020. The driver, who was identified as Christopher Carthens, told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems

Latest News

Millions of Social Security recipients will get a 3.2% increase in their benefits in 2024, far...
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Verona Area High School coach named Packers High School Coach of the Week
Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) returns an interception 95-yards for touchdown as...
Wisconsin can strengthen hold on lead in Big Ten West if it beats Hawkeyes again in Madison
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly are set to pass legislation that would bar...
Wisconsin GOP to vote on banning youth transgender surgery, barring transgender girls from sports