Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display

The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as an icon in the area.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as an icon in the area.

Jeff Omen was decorating his house for Halloween on Monday when he fell from a ladder and died. Known for his skull-covered hat, loved ones say Omen had a zest for life.

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display(WMTV)

“First impressions... I was a little intimidated by him, dear friend Mary Meyer said. “I didn’t know what kind of person he was and made me a little nervous just seeing how he dressed. I mean, looks are definitely deceiving. He has a heart of gold like he would do anything for anyone, he would talk to anyone, give the shirt off his back for anyone. Just very kind, just very kind person.

Omen is remembered for his kind heart and one-of-a-kind holiday decorations.

“So many kids drag their parents to come and see everything. He did a lot of stuff for the community… he’s kind of like an icon,” Omen’s girlfriend Sally Schaefer said. “He was larger than life. He was so down-to-earth, and he would do anything for anybody.”

The community gets especially excited come October.

“He threw huge Halloween parties down at a shop that tons of people would come to and it was just a really good time there,” Meyer said. “He spent so many hours and days getting his house ready for Halloween.”

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display(WMTV)

Omen’s holiday spirit and love of life will never be forgotten by the Beaver Dam community, people say.

“He also decorated his house for Christmas that it was an icon of our city also. So just remember how he loved his community and he wanted to spread the joy to everyone,” Meyer said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison

Latest News

Harmony Apartment residents don't feel safe
Harmony Apartments residents say they don’t feel safe
The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as...
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Two Men and a Truck deliver Share Your Holiday barrels, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Share Your Holidays Kickoff and Barrel Roll Out less than a month away
Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission checks should be signed by the president and...
Cambridge Community EMS & Fire Commission breaks own rules when it comes to taxpayer dollars