Ben Shapiro to speak at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is stopping at UW-Madison next month.

Young Americans for Freedom at UW-Madison announced the event Wednesday, noting The Daily Wire emeritus editor will appear as part of a lecture series on Nov. 6. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at Shannon Hall, in Memorial Union.

Organizers expect there to be a large turnout for Shapiro’s lecture, so there will be a standby line for unregistered people who would like to attend. The event is free and those who would like to go should register online.

UW-Madison YAF Chairman Harrison Wells said the organization is excited to host the event.

“Ben Shapiro’s presence on campus will encourage a rich exchange of ideas that broaden our campus’ understanding of free speech,” Wells said.

Findings from a UW-Madison survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses released in February showed most students who responded said they’re afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class because they fear other students won’t agree or it could hurt their grades.

A third of respondents, meanwhile, said they’d felt pressure from an instructor to agree with a certain viewpoint. Almost half said they at least somewhat agree that administrators should bar controversial speakers if some students find the message offensive.

