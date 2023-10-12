California man dead in Sauk Co. crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead after a crash that closed I-90/94 Westbound for much of Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a car lost control while driving eastbound, and drove into westbound traffic. The car then hit two oncoming semis.

All four people in the car were severely injured, one fatally. A 29-year-old man from California died as a result of his injuries, WSP reported.

The other three passengers, a 21-year-old and 22-year-old from Sparta, as well as a 36-year-old, face life-threatening injuries in the hospital, according to WSP.

The semi drivers were not injured.

The crash shut down traffic at the 100.2 milepost on I-90/94 for several hours.

