Causes of death for Texas zoo’s giraffes Penelope and Zuri released

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The causes of death for two giraffes who died at a Texas zoo in July have been released by officials.

Penelope and Zuri, staples at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas, both died in July, KWTX reported.

A pathology report for Penelope revealed her primary issue was muscle trauma in the form of exertional rhabdomyolysis, known as capture myopathy.

The zoo said the condition is characterized by a breakdown of muscle tissue. It can lead to changes in the levels of metabolites in the blood, muscle stiffness, weakness, kidney failure, and cardiac arrest in severe cases.

Although medical treatment was provided, the zoo said Penelope’s condition rapidly declined, and it became too difficult for her to stand up.

“In large animals such as giraffes, the inability to stand can lead to a multitude of issues, including further muscle damage, aspiration of stomach contents, and gastrointestinal disease,” Cameron Park Zoo said.

Capture myopathy is usually associated with stress and severe physical exertion.

It is not known what caused the condition in Penelope. The animal care staff said they did not witness any stressful behavior significant enough to explain the muscle trauma in the days leading up to her death.

The report released on Zuri said she suffered an infection of her gastrointestinal tract, which then spread to her bloodstream and caused sepsis.

Despite aggressive medical treatment, the zoo said the infection reached Zuri’s lungs, causing pneumonia and shock.

The zoo said stress was a possible contributing factor and may have been linked to the loss of her mother and the transition to being bottle-fed.

“The Cameron Park Zoo is still mourning the loss of Penelope and Zuri, but this information helps us understand what we were dealing with. It gives me comfort knowing that we provided the best medical care we could under the circumstances. Giraffes are always challenging to treat due to their size and unique physiology. I hope that this information may contribute to the growing body of knowledge about their care,” Dr. James Kusmierczyk, staff veterinarian for the Cameron Park Zoo, said.

The Cameron Park Zoo said it appreciates the support and care from the community in the wake of the animals’ passing.

