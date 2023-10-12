DOJ: Suspect arrested in Wisconsin elder scam that stole approx. $200,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Connecticut man faces federal charges after allegedly a five-day spree in which he and his accomplices scammed older and vulnerable Wisconsin residents out of tens of thousands of dollars.

In all, the suspects collected around $200,000 from their victims in less than one-week last October, according to federal prosecutors. The Justice Dept. noted the three specific instances listed in the indictment:

A Fitchburg resident who lost $17,545

A Hobart resident who lost $12,500, and

A Wrightstown resident who lost $5,000

In its statement, the Justice Dept. indicated the suspect, Matthew Ramos-Soto, was captured in Michigan. He will be brought back to Wisconsin, where he will appear in a federal courtroom in Madison. The date for that hearing has not been set at this time.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

“Elder fraud is a serious crime,” FBI Special Agent Charles Hensle said in the Justice Dept. statement. “Many of our senior citizens are targeted by unscrupulous individuals seeking to exploit their vulnerabilities, taking advantage of their trust, and causing significant financial and emotional harm.”

Federal prosecutors allege Ramos-Soto was part of a conspiracy which began when unknown individuals called older people and told them a relative of theirs was arrested after an accident. The perpetrators would convince them that bail money was needed, at which point Ramos-Soto and others would show up to collect the cash.

The suspects would tell their intended victims they were judges or attorneys and carried a fake file or case number, the indictment alleged. They would also warn their targets that the case was under a “gag order” and their relative would face greater consequences if they were to talk about the situation. The victims were even told to lie to their bank as to why they were withdrawing their money.

“Unfortunately, scams targeting the elderly or vulnerable are proliferating,” U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea added, while directing anyone concerned about a potential scam like this to the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311. In Wisconsin, residents can also called the state-level hotline at 1-833-586-0107.

