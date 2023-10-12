First Alert Day Friday & Saturday

Strong Fall Storm System Ahead
First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Heavy Rainfall
  • Gusty Winds
  • Cold Temperatures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days remain in place for Friday and Saturday as a strong fall storm impacts the region. This will bring a combination of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Rainfall totals over the next couple of days will be in the 1–3-inch range and winds could gust to around 40 mph. Those with outdoor activities should monitor the forecast for potential disruptions and concerns. Despite improving conditions into early next week, cooler than normal conditions can be expected.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers around. Rain totals of .10-.25″ possible. Breezy easterly winds developing of 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Lows around 50 mph. Stormy periods are likely on Friday with periods of heavy rain. Rain amounts of .75-1.00″ with gusty easterly winds of 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Highs into the middle 50s. Periods of heavy rain Friday night with lows around 50 degrees. Additional rain of .50-.75″ possible with gusty winds out of the east 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Scattered showers remain on Saturday with an additional 10.-25″ possible. Gusting winds remain, but shift to the northeast 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Looking Ahead...

Improving conditions starting Sunday, but cloudy periods will remain into early next week. Cooler than normal temperatures will also be around with highs generally into the 50s to around 60 degrees. Overnight lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

