Harmony Apartments residents say they don’t feel safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People living at the Milwaukee Street complex where a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed are trying to leave the Harmony Apartments area.

The death of the teen is the second time someone was shot and killed outside of the eastside building in less than three months, once in July and again on Tuesday.

Three people told NBC15 News that they are trying to break their leases at the Harmony Apartments.

Saicha Shaw lives at the apartments and said she has called the apartment ownership group, Royal Capital Properties, several times since the incident in July to try and end her lease early.

”I watched that poor little girl die. That’s not something I want to see,” Shaw said. ”That’s what I keep picturing if I have my daughter come back here. That that might happen to my kid. I don’t want that for my kid. So, I want to be out of here so that I can have a safe place for my child.”

Harmony Apartment residents don't feel safe (Marcus Aarsvold)

She said she can’t sleep, eat and has panic attacks after the violent loss of her neighbor’s child.

”I lay in my hallway just sitting there praying and hoping nothing is going to happen again,” Shaw said. “I am scared.”

Madison Police Department East District Captain Jamar Gary is scheduled to meet with Royal Capital Properties on Friday. He said MPD wants the company to make changes to their U-shaped parking lot.

“They have been responsive. I’ve been transparent with them. I feel like they have been transparent with us. The only issue that they haven’t been moving forward with the recommendations we made after we started seeing this gun violence earlier this summer,” he said. ”We’d like to see some structure changes there and I also recommended that they hire security, not necessarily on a 24/7 basis but some coverage, specifically during the night time hour when we’ve seen some of these shootings occur.”

Gary said MPD and the City of Madison Attorney’s Office cannot yet declare the apartment a nuisance. It will take three enforcement actions within 90 days to declare it a nuisance and start the abatement process. An enforcement action is when someone who’s associated with the property is arrested or charged with nuisance activity.

According to Gary, the latest qualifying incident at Harmony Apartments was a shooting in September. He said it is too soon to tell if Tuesday’s death qualifies, because they do not know if the suspects live in the complex.

As for Shaw, she wants to leave and does not think she should have to pay rent.

”I just want peace,” she said. “That’s it.”

NBC15 News spoke with a Harmony Apartments manager who declined to speak on camera, but said they would send an emailed statement. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, a statement still has not been received.

