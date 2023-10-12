Hawkeyes’ identity unshakable under Ferentz

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa and Wisconsin will meet for the 97th time for the Heartland Trophy this weekend. These matchups have typically been hard-nosed, physical battles in classic Big Ten fashion.

The Hawkeyes have a distinct identity of football and they own it. Even though Iowa’s offense has the fewest yard per game among Power 5 teams, the Hawkeyes have still won five football games this year.

In his weekly media availability, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said Iowa has been so unchanging in recent years because the Hawkeyes are physical, tough, and consistent.

“I think the great thing that they’ve got is that they’ve got consistency, they’ve got confidence in what it is that they do,” Fickell said. “And that starts at the top. You know, Coach Ferentz isn’t going to say, ‘let’s conform to what somebody else wants us to do,’ and what might be so-to-speak ‘more fun’ because fun is winning. If you can find ways to win, you’re going to have a lot more fun doing it. You know, to be quite honest wit you, I think there’s nobody that’s done a better job at being who they are and finding ways to win and knowing what you need to do to win.”

The Badgers and Hawkeyes meet for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday at 3:00 P.M.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.