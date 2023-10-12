Hawkeyes’ identity unshakable under Ferentz

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa and Wisconsin will meet for the 97th time for the Heartland Trophy this weekend. These matchups have typically been hard-nosed, physical battles in classic Big Ten fashion.

The Hawkeyes have a distinct identity of football and they own it. Even though Iowa’s offense has the fewest yard per game among Power 5 teams, the Hawkeyes have still won five football games this year.

Rivalries 'important' to Fickell

In his weekly media availability, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said Iowa has been so unchanging in recent years because the Hawkeyes are physical, tough, and consistent.

“I think the great thing that they’ve got is that they’ve got consistency, they’ve got confidence in what it is that they do,” Fickell said. “And that starts at the top. You know, Coach Ferentz isn’t going to say, ‘let’s conform to what somebody else wants us to do,’ and what might be so-to-speak ‘more fun’ because fun is winning. If you can find ways to win, you’re going to have a lot more fun doing it. You know, to be quite honest wit you, I think there’s nobody that’s done a better job at being who they are and finding ways to win and knowing what you need to do to win.”

The Badgers and Hawkeyes meet for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday at 3:00 P.M.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

The Wisconsin women's hockey program will have their series against Minnesota Duluth televised...
Wisconsin’s Johnson welcomes adversity on ice
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days...
Gard: ‘Retention’ to help in close game; Badgers speak at Big Ten basketball media day
Badger middle Caroline Crawford named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Crawford named DPOW; Badger volleyball remains no. 1
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell talks with officials during the second half of an NCAA...
Rivalries ‘important’ to Fickell