Messy Days Heading Into The Weekend

Winds pick up today

Heavy rain through Saturday

Flooding is a potential risk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting Thursday cloudy, drizzly and mild. An approaching storm from the west will start to increase our precipitation as we head into the end of the week and weekend. Today we’ll mostly see off-and-on showers and wind on the increase as we had into the afternoon. Up to half an inch of rain is expected. Overnight, as a storm gets closer, will start the day much rainier and wins will already be in place. We’ve declared Friday and Saturday first alert days because of the very heavy rain we’re expecting and sustain gusty winds.

What’s Coming Up...

Flooding will be an increasing risk as we go from Friday to Saturday. Low areas on roads in the states could be seeing some water rise first, and then will also begin to see some streams and rivers also starting rising.By Saturday night, we could be up to 2 to 3 inches in total with some areas locally seeing over 3 inches of rain.

Looking Ahead...

Finally, for the end of the weekend, it will be a much different story. Wind will be coming out of the north and clouds will start to dissipate. Bring us a little bit more sunshine as we end the weekend.

