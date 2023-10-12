Messy Days Heading Into The Weekend

First Alert Days Issued
Flooding could be a risk
Flooding could be a risk(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Winds pick up today
  • Heavy rain through Saturday
  • Flooding is a potential risk
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting Thursday cloudy, drizzly and mild. An approaching storm from the west will start to increase our precipitation as we head into the end of the week and weekend. Today we’ll mostly see off-and-on showers and wind on the increase as we had into the afternoon.  Up to half an inch of rain is expected. Overnight, as a storm gets closer, will start the day much rainier and wins will already be in place. We’ve declared Friday and Saturday first alert days because of the very heavy rain we’re expecting and sustain gusty winds.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Flooding will be an increasing risk as we go from Friday to Saturday. Low areas on roads in the states could be seeing some water rise first, and then will also begin to see some streams and rivers also starting rising.By Saturday night, we could be up to 2 to 3 inches in total with some areas locally seeing over 3 inches of rain.

Looking Ahead...

Finally, for the end of the weekend, it will be a much different story. Wind will be coming out of the north and clouds will start to dissipate. Bring us a little bit more sunshine as we end the weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
Acorns on the ground
Oak trees producing way more acorns than usual this year

Latest News

Heavy Rain Ahead
Heavy Rain Event Late Week
Pleasant conditions will be seen today; rainy conditions are expected tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT DAYS FRIDAY & SATURDAY
A few scattered showers are expected to break out near the state-line toward daybreak tomorrow.
Rain Will Be Likely Beginning Thursday
But too much may cause a flooding concern
Much Needed Rain On The Way