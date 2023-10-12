Middleton Police investigating along University Avenue

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police Department confirms it is investigating an incident Wednesday night near University Avenue and Allen Boulevard.

Police did not provide any other details for why they are investigating in that area.

A spokesperson for Madison Fire Department confirmed it had sent medic unit to the 6100 block of University Avenue, which is in the same area Middleton officials were investigating.

There was visible damage to the front of Ace Hardware, which is on the 6300 block of University Avenue.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

