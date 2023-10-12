Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison

Latest News

ARCHIVO - El logo de Chipotle Mexican Grill anuncia la existencia de restaurante de la marca en...
Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs
Harmony Apartment residents don't feel safe
Harmony Apartment residents say they don’t feel safe
Wisconsin will host Iowa on Saturday for the Heartland Trophy and fans are asked to participate...
Wisconsin to Stripe-Out Camp Randall for Iowa
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs
Jennifer and Julie Orchard are seventh-generation farmers in Columbus, Wis.
Columbus sisters churning up new generation of dairy product