Oconto County family told to tear down memorial waterfall honoring daughter

TOWNSEND, Wis. (WBAY) - A family in Oconto County is now fighting to save a memorial waterfall they constructed on their property along the shoreline of Reservoir Pond.

It was built in honor of Trisha Magnin-Stolpa who died in February of 2021. Just recently, the family was notified by the county that the memorial is in violation of a local ordinance.

While it’s been two and a half years since the passing of their daughter, David and Lori Magnin continue to reflect on memories.

“She really fought hard,” said Lori.

As part of the grieving process, the family built a waterfall on the shoreline of their property, on Reservoir Pond, just outside Townsend. There’s even a sign, naming it in honor of their daughter, Trisha.

“My daughter was flamboyant. She wowed people and I know this project just screams her name, her style, and seeing it just makes it feel like she’s still with us,” said Lori.

The Magnin’s son, Colin, handled much of the construction in September 2021, but this past July, they received a complaint from the county, citing their failure to apply for a permit.

“The main cost was our time. We easily have over one hundred hours of manual labor into it. This wasn’t a paid project. The whole project was done by my father and I,” said Colin.

Specifically, the violation is the county requires structures to be at least 35 feet away from the shoreline. However, the family feels it’s a policy that’s inconsistently enforced especially when looking around at the surrounding area.

“What really tops it off is people come down the channel on their boats and they pull over and say we love your waterfall and when they see this sign with my daughter’s name and the real reason behind the waterfall, the real meaning of it that gets real touching with people and ourselves. It really helps our healing,” said David.

In a statement, the county administrator told us: “Oconto County has been in contact with the property owners...” and “It can be a difficult situation when something of great meaning and significance is constructed without the opportunity for County staff to have input relating to zoning and land use requirements.”

The Magnins say the county has given them until November 3 to remove the entire structure.

“There’s no words that can accurately describe the pain of losing a child, but we get some comfort and peace out here and to have to remove it would be like re-injuring a wound that has only begun to heal,” said Lori.

The family says they can apply for a variance by paying a $1,500 non-refundable fee but there’s no guarantee of the county board approving the request.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.