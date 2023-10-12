Packers’ first half point differential third-worst in NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - It is an early bye week for the Packers, but plenty to work on for Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff.

LaFleur admitted the coaching staff is searching for answers after the latest loss to the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

After five games, the Packer’s offensive numbers are lackluster. Green Bay has been outscored 54-6 in the first half in the last three contests. Also, their first half point differential is -13, which is third worst in the NFL.

Though the offense is one of the youngest units in the NFL, LaFleur does not allow youth to be an excuse. He has a plan, he has weapons, and he has to make it work.

“It’s great, we’ve got this big old call sheet with all these plays, to attack certain looks, and whatever it may be but it really doesn’t matter if you can’t execute it,” LaFleur said. “I think from a coaching standpoint we may have to look at just how much are we putting in on these guys. Every week we have to continue to learn. Both from your successes and obviously from your failures. If we can do that and avoid making the same mistake twice I think we have a chance to show progress.”

The Pack will enjoy the week off, then they will head out to Denver to take on the Broncos at Mile High at 3:25 on October 23.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.