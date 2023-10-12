Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press concert ‘Delivering Bags of Hope’ fundraiser

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Delivering Bags of Hope is a food distribution event that provides more than 350 School District of Janesville (SDJ) families and 50 Janesville senior citizens with two weeks worth of groceries during the winter break; a time when children cannot rely on free school meals and seniors are often low on funds as the year ends.

The distribution event takes place at the Dollar General warehouse in Janesville, where about 250 Janesville area volunteers sort, bag, pack and deliver groceries to families’ homes.

According to SDJ, they observe a poverty level higher than 50% in the school district, and many families struggle to make ends meet.

Delivering Bags of Hope not only provides necessary nutrition to children who need it but also gives hope to families over the holidays. Having food on the table means one less worry and gives families the freedom to enjoy the holidays and their time together.

The School District of Janesville will hold its 15th annual “Delivering Bags of Hope” food distribution event on Dec. 16, 2022.

How you can help now:

Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press is a live performance powerhouse performing Thursday Oct. 12 and all the proceeds from the event will support School District of Janesville’s Delivering Bags of Hope.

The guest emcee is Channel 15′s own and Janesville native Tim Elliott! All proceeds from this event will support the School District of Janesville’s Delivering Bags of Hope. To purchase tickets, see here.

Every $100 donated will go to support one family for two week’s worth of groceries. To donate or volunteer, see here!

