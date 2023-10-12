Share Your Holidays Kickoff and Barrel Roll Out less than a month away

Our Share Your Holidays Kickoff and Barrel Roll Out are less than a month away.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays Kickoff and Barrel Roll Out are less than a month away.

Second Harvest is partnering with Two Men and a Truck again this year on the barrel rollout, which will take place Nov. 2. About 300 barrels will be placed throughout the community.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin Donor Relations Officer Anna Spiekerman said the need for food is great in the community.

“We’re seeing numbers of households across our 16 county service area just rising and rising in terms of the number of people reaching out for food support,” she said.

This year’s theme is: Nourish. Thrive. Transform. Our goal for this year’s campaign is to hit 5.5 million meals.

