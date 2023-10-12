SpareTime opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A new entertainment venue in Madison that promises to bring luxury bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, and more has now opened on the city’s west side.

Spare Time Madison opened its doors at West Towne Mall on Thursday. The new 50,000-sq.-ft. location, at 7415 Mineral Point Road, is the company’s first in Wisconsin and 18th overall.

“We’re so excited to be opening Spare Time in Madison, Wisconsin,” Vice-President and COO Heather Provost said. “Family is important to us and our brand is perfect for young children, teenagers, parents and grandparents. We offer something for everyone.”

The new Madison venue will house 21 luxury bowling lanes that forgo the cushioned benches in favor of couches, according to its statement. In addition to the two escape rooms and a laser tag facility, there is also an 80-game arcade along with a full-service restaurant and bar.

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023. (WMTV-TV)

