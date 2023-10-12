Tomah Powerball ticket hits for $100,000 payday

A Powerball ticket sold in Tomah, Wisconsin, won $100,000 in Wednesday night's drawing, the Wisconsin Lottery said.(Caroline Mueller)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – While at least one Powerball player in California had a great night on Wednesday, the lucky person holding a ticket purchased in Tomah had plenty of reasons to celebrate. One hundred-thousand reasons, in fact.

The Tomah Mini Mart sold a ticket for the billion-dollar drawing that matched four winning numbers and the Powerball and hit the 2X Powerplay multiplier, which all added up to a $100,000 win, the Wisconsin Lottery said.

Another ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute also hit four numbers and the Powerball but missed on the multiplier. That still means the ticketholder’s looking at a $50,000 payday.

Meanwhile, in case you know anyone in California, a single ticket sold in the Golden State nailed all five numbers and the Powerball and its owner is about to claim the second-biggest jackpot in the game’s history. For those who haven’t checked yet, the winning numbers were 22-24-40-52-64, Powerball: 10.

