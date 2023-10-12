Van Orden reportedly erupts in White House briefing

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin Congressman Republican Derrick Van Orden is being criticized by other members of the House after they say he yelled at White House officials during a briefing on the situation Israel.

NBC News reports that Democratic Representative Judy Chu and a source familiar with the situation say Van Orden approached Biden officials during a question and answer part of the briefing.

They say Van Orden attacked the Administration’s presentation and shouted obscenities at the officials.

Chu says Van Orden accused the officials of not understanding the situation in Israel, while implying he was an expert.

Van Orden is a retired Navy Seal who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

WEAU reached out to Van Orden’s Office for a statement on the meeting, but they have not responded.

The NBC News report can be viewed HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison

Latest News

Harmony Apartment residents don't feel safe
Harmony Apartments residents say they don’t feel safe
The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as...
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Two Men and a Truck deliver Share Your Holiday barrels, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Share Your Holidays Kickoff and Barrel Roll Out less than a month away
Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission checks should be signed by the president and...
Cambridge Community EMS & Fire Commission breaks own rules when it comes to taxpayer dollars