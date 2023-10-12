Verona Area High School coach named Packers High School Coach of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are honoring the work of a Madison-area high school football coach.

Andrew Riley of Verona Area High School in Verona was announced as the most recent Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Under the program, the Packers highlight one high school coach each week as their ‘Coach of the Week’ winner throughout the 2023 high school football season. Winners of the award receive several special prizes and privileges in their honor, including a $2,000 donation to the school’s football program from the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Wild Wings and the NFL Foundation. The coach is also featured on the Packers’ website, as well as wissports.net and wifca.org.

Riley said he feels honored to win the award, and sees it as a reflection of the work he and his program having been putting in both on and off the field.

“It means the world. I can’t thank the Packers, the team, school and the community enough,” he said. “It’s a good gold star for the things that we’re doing right, that people are noticing. That’s how we want to be seen, as a team that’s always going to do the right thing even when nobody’s watching.”

Riley is in his second year of coaching the Wildcats’ varsity team; he began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach of the freshman team at the high school, eventually making his way up the ranks to join the varsity coaching staff in 2017 and being named head coach in 2022.

The Verona coach graduated from Nathan Hale High School in West Allis in 2009, playing football, basketball and baseball. He was a defensive back for the Huskies under head coach Scott Otto, and went on to graduate from UW-Madison in 2014.

While Riley has only been head coach for a short time so far, Riley has made a significant impact already both on and off the field. With one game to go in the regular season, the Wildcats are looking to snatch their second consecutive Big Eight Conference title — the team taking on Madison West on Friday at their home field.

Off the field, Riley has made an effort to give back to the community in Verona, subsequently partnering with local nonprofit, Logan’s Hearts & Smiles — a group benefiting families of children with special needs — and bringing his players to volunteer with the organization.

“The saying they use is, ‘everybody’s fighting a battle you know nothing about.’ So, for [the players] to see somebody else’s battle, and just what daily life is like for somebody who’s experiencing the world in a different way, it’s really good for the guys,” Riley said.

Riley and his staff oversee a program of 158 players, 85 of those playing on the varsity team. In addition to coaching, Riley is a physical education teacher at Verona Area High School.

Nominations for the Packers’ Coach of the Week award can be submitted by 10 a.m. every Monday to Football Outreach Manager Ryan Fencl at coachoftheweek@packers.com.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.