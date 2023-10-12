Wisconsin to Stripe-Out Camp Randall for Iowa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will host Iowa on Saturday for the Heartland Trophy and fans are asked to participate in the Stripe Out.

UW Athletics are encouraging fans to wear either red or white depending on their section in the stadium.

Wisconsin had a Stripe-Out in 2022 vs. Washington State.

Camp Randall Stripe-Out for October 14. (UWBadgers.com)

