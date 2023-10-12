Wisconsin to Stripe-Out Camp Randall for Iowa
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will host Iowa on Saturday for the Heartland Trophy and fans are asked to participate in the Stripe Out.
UW Athletics are encouraging fans to wear either red or white depending on their section in the stadium.
Wisconsin had a Stripe-Out in 2022 vs. Washington State.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.