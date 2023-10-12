Wisconsin to Stripe-Out Camp Randall for Iowa

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will host Iowa on Saturday for the Heartland Trophy and fans are asked to participate in the Stripe Out.

UW Athletics are encouraging fans to wear either red or white depending on their section in the stadium.

Wisconsin had a Stripe-Out in 2022 vs. Washington State.

Camp Randall Stripe-Out for October 14.
Camp Randall Stripe-Out for October 14.(UWBadgers.com)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison

Latest News

Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) returns an interception 95-yards for touchdown as...
Wisconsin can strengthen hold on lead in Big Ten West if it beats Hawkeyes again in Madison
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against...
Hawkeyes’ identity unshakable under Ferentz
The Wisconsin women's hockey program will have their series against Minnesota Duluth televised...
Wisconsin’s Johnson welcomes adversity on ice
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days...
Gard: ‘Retention’ to help in close game; Badgers speak at Big Ten basketball media day