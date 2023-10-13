Appleton woman enjoys wedding day thanks to experimental breast cancer treatment

Tina Deeg was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer two years ago and joined a clinical trial in Madison
Tina Deeg of Appleton was diagnosed 2 years ago and joined a groundbreaking clinical trial at UW Health
By Emily Roberts
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday, Oct. 13, is Metastatic Breast Cancer Day, marking a disease that affects so many families in our area. The American Cancer Society reports more than 300,000 people in our country will be diagnosed this year.

It’s been two years since Tina Deeg of Appleton learned she had Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, meaning the cancer spread to other parts of her body.

As the cancer progressed, she found out she would likely lose her hair if she started an aggressive form of chemotherapy. This was especially scary because she was just months from walking down the aisle at her wedding.

That’s when she went to U.W. Health’s Carbone Cancer Center in Madison and joined a groundbreaking clinical trial.

Her doctor says she’s responding very well to immunotherapy and a targeted estrogen blocker.

And Tina was absolutely beaming on her wedding day with a full head of hair. It was a goal she wasn’t always sure she’d be able to reach.

“Every woman dreams of styling their hair and having a beautiful dress, and that’s what– I just wanted to have a normal life,” Tina said. “This trial basically gave me a chance to just go for it.”

Her treatment worked so well, she had a scare just one week after starting the trial when she noticed swelling in her breast. It turned out the swelling was from “pseudo-progression,” meaning the tumor cells were dying.

Tina’s tumors shrank significantly since starting the trial. She plans to stay on this treatment plan for as long as it keeps working.

Tina says she doesn’t know where she’d be today without the clinical trial. She encourages anyone struggling with their treatment options to advocate for themselves.

