Beloit man sentenced for killing a man when he was 15

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Beloit man who was 15 years old when he killed an older teen in a 2021 shooting was sentenced Friday following a plea deal with prosecutors in February.

Court records show Dante Wilson was handed a ten-year sentence following his conviction for felony murder.

He had originally been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but that was later reduced. Two other possession of a firearm charges were dismissed.

The Beloit Police Dept. alleged Wilson, who is now 18 years old, likely shot the 19-year-old victim on Friday, September 3, 2021. His body was discovered between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Ave. on Sunday morning.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said at the time Wilson was arrested that officers found a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations

Latest News

Two suspects were arrested after a gun was brandished at a McDonald's restaurant in Whitewater,...
Two arrested after gun brandished at juveniles & DNR cash box thefts, Whitewater police say
Stillframes show the moment a man drove through the barricade during the IRONMAN race.
Driver was going ~50 mph just feet away from Ironman runners, complaint alleges
The suspect ignored an officer’s instructions and knocked down a barricade before heading the...
Driver was going ~50 mph just feet away from Ironman runners, complaint alleges
The Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office reported Friday that a local juvenile admitted to working...
Marquette Co. juvenile admits role in high school swatting call, Sheriff’s Office says