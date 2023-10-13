Beloit man sentenced for killing a man when he was 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Beloit man who was 15 years old when he killed an older teen in a 2021 shooting was sentenced Friday following a plea deal with prosecutors in February.

Court records show Dante Wilson was handed a ten-year sentence following his conviction for felony murder.

He had originally been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but that was later reduced. Two other possession of a firearm charges were dismissed.

The Beloit Police Dept. alleged Wilson, who is now 18 years old, likely shot the 19-year-old victim on Friday, September 3, 2021. His body was discovered between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Ave. on Sunday morning.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said at the time Wilson was arrested that officers found a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School.

