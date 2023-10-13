Biergarten at Olbrich Park closed for the season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gloomy and wet weather moves through Madison, staff at the Olbrich Park Biergarten announce it is closed for the season.

Staff members thanked everyone who visited the Biergarten this year in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“It’s been a great summer, and we look forward to seeing you again next year,” staff stated. “Prost!”

The Biergarten opened for the season at the end of April this year, offering a variety of beer, non-alcoholic beverages, warm pretzels, brats and more.

