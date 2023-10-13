Both sides speak on petition challenging Wisconsin school choice programs

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WBAY) - There are new details on a petition filed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court that challenges school choice programs as unconstitutional.

The petition filed on behalf of taxpayers and funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC says the private voucher school program is devastating to Wisconsin’s public schools. The state makes an aid payment for each student using a school choice program, taking that money from public school funds.

“This last year in the 2023-2024 school year, the value of vouchers is going up 25% so that 25% increase in voucher spending will have to be taken out by the local school districts,” said Frederick Melms, one of the attorneys who filed the petition.

Conversely, Lucas Vebber, the Deputy Counsel for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, says they take issue with the facts laid out in the petition and plan to argue against it.

“What this petition tries to do is deny all of those children access to the schools they’re currently in and deny families the choice of where to send their kids,” said Vebber.

He says an end to school choice would disrupt the education of 55,000 students in the state.

“I think the bottom line is school choice works. Families for 30 years have come to depend on school choice and give their students a better opportunity to get the kind of education they need,” said Ben Voelkel, the Communications Director for School Choice Wisconsin.

“It’s really more about making sure that the public schools in Wisconsin are fully funded and their funding isn’t being drained by voucher schools,” said Melms.

There’s no word on when the state Supreme Court might announce if it’s taking the case.

The challenge was announced in a news release Thursday by Minocqua Brewing Company, saying the Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC is funding the lawsuit.

The legal action asks the state’s highest court to take up the suit. Filed on behalf of taxpayers and parents, it names voucher programs - including the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, the Independent Charter School Program, the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, and the Special Needs Scholarships Program - and says “their funding mechanisms are designed to destructively defund public schools.”

The lawsuit asks the court to halt the programs before the next school year.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty responded to the lawsuit Thursday night on social media, saying “WILL stands ready to defend Wisconsin’s widely successful and popular school choice programs.”

A recent report from the Associated Press notes that “vouchers have long been viewed in stark partisan terms: Democrats and public school allies say they drain critical resources from public schools. Republicans and school choice advocates say they give freedom to families who may not like their local public schools.”

An AP-NORC poll last year found that Americans are divided — 39% favor, 37% oppose — on whether to give low-income parents tax-funded vouchers they can use to help pay for tuition for their children to attend a private or religious school instead of public schools.

The full lawsuit filed in Wisconsin can be read below:

