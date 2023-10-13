Brothers on road trip shot by random person while stopped at gas station, family says

Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after being shot during a road trip in Arizona. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KHNL//Gray News) - Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after they were reportedly shot during a road trip in Arizona.

KHNL reports that a suspect identified as Vincent Ogawa is accused of shooting at Victor and Vincent Parengit when the pair stopped at a gas station to check on one of their motorcycles.

The reported shooting happened last Saturday in a small town called Seligman, about an hour outside of Flagstaff.

The brothers were shot in the arm and stomach and taken to the hospital. According to their family, the two are recovering with stable vital signs.

Arizona authorities said Ogawa was ultimately arrested and is facing charges stemming from the shooting after he was seen on surveillance video at the gas station.

The Parengit family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs.

“Anything helps, no matter how little. We really appreciate it from the very bottom of our hearts,” family members shared.

According to the family, the brothers have no connection to the alleged shooter.

Authorities have not shared any further information.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

