Driver was going ~50 mph just feet away from Ironman runners, complaint alleges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison Police Department officers estimated a driver was going approximately 50 mph while just feet away from dozens of runners in last month’s IRONMAN competition, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Devinn Taufner ignored an officer’s instructions and knocked down a barricade before heading the wrong way on closed-off road at nearly double the speed limit, prosecutors allege.

One participant described hearing a car engine being “gunned” near the intersection of Dayton St. and Bedford St. and seeing an MPD officer yelling and motioning for the driver to stop. She told investigators she felt lucky that she was running toward the scene and had plenty of time to react, adding that two other runners were facing the other way and were nearly hit.

Another participant who was bicycling with his wife and had stopped to talk to an MPD officer at that moment said the black car “exploded” through the barricades along Mifflin St., the criminal complaint continued. The couple began riding again, but soon the man heard his wife yelling for him to get off the road. He recalled looking up and seeing the sedan, with a cloud of dust behind it, speeding the wrong way down Dayton St. and right at him.

Stillframes show the moment a man drove through the barricade during the IRONMAN race. (Madison Police Department)

Following his arrest, Taufner, 23, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, court records show. He made his initial court appearance Thursday, where the circuit court commissioner set a signature bond at $500 and placed additional conditions, including that he does not operate a motor vehicle. He is due to return for a status conference on November 6.

“I don’t know what is wrong with me”

According to the criminal complaint, Taufner quickly acknowledged the seriousness of what happened, telling officers as he was being taken into custody in a nearby parking garage that he only had himself to blame and that he did not consider the consequences of his actions. An officer reported he sobbed, “I don’t know what is wrong with me,” and apologized before claiming it had been a rough week.

Taufner is quoted as saying, “I let the intrusive thoughts win.”

The whole encounter began shortly after 6 p.m. on September 10 as the IRONMAN event was nearing the end. Taufner allegedly tried to follow a fire engine through a barricade, at N. Broom Street and W. Mifflin Street, that was moved to allow firefighters through and was told he could not do so. Taufner told an officer he was trying to get home and was given directions to get around the closed-off traffic that included going the wrong way, which the officer said would be okay in this instance and would take Taufner to his home.

Their conversation soon escalated and Taufner became argumentative and was told repeatedly he needed to exit the way he came, prosecutors stated. Taufner then allegedly drove through the barricades, knocking one of them down.

Soon afterwards, the officer spotted Taufner’s vehicle going the wrong way on W. Dayton St. and estimated he was going at least 50 mph and was “no more than 5-10 feet away” from the runners before running a stop sign. The officer compared his driving to those of the man who drove into the crowd during the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Police caught up with Taufner at a parking garage in the 300 block of W. Dayton St. where he was arrested.

