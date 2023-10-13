First Alert Day Into Saturday

Heavy Rain Tonight

Breezy Through Saturday

Drying Out For Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Day remains in place through Saturday as heavy rain and wind continue to impact southern Wisconsin. Plan accordingly for outdoor activities and allow extra time for travel. The good news is that the heaviest of the activity should wrap up tonight with things really tapering down through Saturday. While sunshine won’t make a quick return, the end of the weekend will be much drier and perhaps a chance to check out some fall color.

What’s Coming Up...

Rain lightens up this evening before becoming likely again after sunset and through tonight. Gusty northeasterly winds of 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Lows into the upper 40s. Rain likely early Saturday before becoming more isolated as we move through the day. Remaining breezy with winds out of the north 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. Highs into the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles on Saturday night with lows dipping to the lower 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with a lingering sprinkle. Temperatures remain into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Mostly sunny skies should return Monday and last through the middle of the week. The next chance of rain arrives late Wednesday with a better chance Thursday and early Friday. Highs will remain below normal from the lower 50s climbing into the lower 60s late next week. An early look at next weekend shows drier conditions and cooler temperatures.

