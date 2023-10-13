Goodman Center hosts 35th Thanksgiving Basket Drive

The Goodman Center holding a school supply drive in Aug. 2023.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Registration for this year’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive at the Goodman Center opens next week.

This year marks the 35th of the drive, which supplies Thanksgiving dinner ingredients for families in need to make full meals at home.

Registration opens Monday, Oct. 16 and ends Friday, Oct. 27, so get a basket while you can. The goal for this year’s drive is 4,000 baskets, the Goodman Center says.

Registration is open to Dane County residents, who can register online at https://www.goodmancenter.org/get-involved/events/thanksgiving-baskets or by phone at 608-204-8018. Phone registration is open Mon-Fri 12:30-6 p.m. on registration dates.

Donations to the drive can be made on the Goodman Center website. Interested in volunteering? Join the waiting list at volunteers.goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving-basket-volunteering.

The center says pantry usage has hit unprecedented levels in the past year, so baskets may run out fast.

