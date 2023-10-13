‘If people can drink responsibly, why not?’: Badgers fans enjoy alcohol now served at Kohl Center, LaBahn Arena

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cracking open a cold one. It’s something Badgers fans who are sitting in general seats weren’t able to do at games until now.

With fall sports underway, fans can now drink an alcoholic beverage at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena. Before, alcohol was only served to fans in club seats and suites.

“When we first got tickets, I was surprised there wasn’t alcohol here,” Badgers fan Julie Nussberger said.

Nussberger has been a Badgers women’s hockey season ticket holder for the last five years. This season will be the first one she can enjoy a cold one during the game.

“I’m glad they have brought alcohol in,” Nussberger said.

Although happy with the decision, Nussberger worries for students who are not allowed to indulge quite yet.

“I do see a concern with a lot of our students being underage and going on our campus,” Nussberger said. “If there’s no disruptions to the environment, I’m all for having it available.”

The decision was announced by the University of Wisconsin Athletics Department back on Aug. 3.

The change is not coming to Camp Randall. Alcohol will only be served in club and suite seating. Some fans see serving alcohol at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena as a good first step.

“I’d like to see it a football games,” Badgers fan Joe Swoboda said. “At least as a test to see how it goes, we’ll see. If people can drink responsibly, then why not?”

UW-Madison is now the eleventh Big Ten school to serve alcohol in general seating.

