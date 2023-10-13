Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

A Buchanan County man has died after he was trapped in a grain elevator.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa said a man died Wednesday after he became trapped in a grain elevator.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call after 5 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a missing farmer.

Responders arrived to the 1600 block of Nathen Bethel Avenue and spoke with the 911 caller. The woman told officials she could not locate her husband and he was last seen going up the grain dryer.

After a brief search, officials located the man’s body in the grain dryer.

Investigators said the man became trapped under corn in the dryer and was unable to free himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations

Latest News

Five officers shot and the suspect was taken into custody during a shootout in Minnesota. (WCCO)
5 officers shot, suspect taken into custody
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s military issues unprecedented orders to evacuate Gaza City ahead of feared ground offensive
FILE - Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia...
Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.
GRAPHIC: Dash camera captures dog attacking delivery driver