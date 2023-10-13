Light the Night raises awareness, funds for blood cancer research

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society held Light the Night on Thursday, an event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for blood cancer research and support.

The event was held at the Henry Vilas Zoo for the first time, but the mission of LLS remains the same- no one has to fight blood cancer alone.

“Light the night is a national fundraiser for lls that was actually started right here in Wisconsin 30 years ago,” explained LLS board member Steve Stumbris. “The greatest thing about tonight is really gives everybody the courage and strength to ask how they can help and how they can help put an end to blood cancers.”

Sports Director Mike Jacques was once again the emcee for the event and was lucky enough to have his picture taken wtih four-time cancer survivor Liam Sanborn.

