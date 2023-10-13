Marquette Co. juvenile admits role in high school swatting call, Sheriff’s Office says

MONTELLO, Wis. (WMTV) – A juvenile in Marquette Co. allegedly admitted to being involved in a swatting call last month to Westfield High School.

In an update on its investigation, the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office explained the suspect, whose name was not released, told investigators about working with another juvenile on the east coast to make the call.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the individuals were located after an “extensive investigation (that) involved obtaining numerous legal process requests. Investigators now plan to complete their charges and refer them to prosecutors.

The allegations stem from a September 20 incident when the high school reported receiving a call about a potential threat of an active shooter. Marquette Co. deputies immediately responded and determined the call to be a hoax.

The Sheriff’s Office explained in its original statement that calls like the one made to the high school are computer-generated calls that make different kinds of threats – all of which end up being hoaxes. They will often use spoofing app, which will hide the caller’s name and identity.

Anyone with information about this incident or any like it is asked to call the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115. Anonymous tips can be made to Marquette Co. Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477.

