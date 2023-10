MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton beat Madison East 49-6 at Lussier Stadium.

The Wildcats improve to 8-1 on the season, while the Purgolders slip to 1-8.

The Cardinals lead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

