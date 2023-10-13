MPD sets up command post as search continues for suspects in 15-year-old’s killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one is in custody after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night on Madison’s eastside.

Madison police say solving the case is a priority, so they have now set up a command post to gather and monitor incoming information in real time, according to MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer.

Fryer says there are also a number of detectives now assigned to the case lead by the Violent Crimes Unit, and their efforts will continue throughout the weekend.

Four pictures released Wednesday by the Madison Police Department show five suspects in the deadly shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three other teens. MPD Chief Shon Barnes displayed the images during a news conference in which he gave an update on the department’s investigation so far.

The Madison Police Department released four images of the suspects in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three 14-year-olds on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 (Madison Police Dept.)

The police department previously reported the teenage girl and three other children, all of whom were 14 years old, were shot at the Harmony Apartments, near Milwaukee Street, on the east side of the city. Investigators hope the pictures from around the time of the shooting will lead to information that helps them find the suspects.

In one of the pictures released Wednesday, four people could be seen running toward a silver SUV, that investigators believe was likely a Lexus. That photo, according to Barnes, shows there were at least five total suspects, the quartet running toward the vehicle and the driver. The MPD chief acknowledged more individuals may have been in the SUV at the time, so there could be more suspects.

More than 50 shell casings were recovered by police after the shooting, which Madison’s police chief described as a “cowardly act of violence.”

“As a collective community right now we are all hurt and most of us are angered by another senseless act of violence, and I believe rightfully so,” Chief Shon Barnes opened a news conference with on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Kyesha Miller, according to Feeding the Youth leader Jazzman Brown. Brown is connecting the family and offering counseling services for students and anyone else needing them. She was also at Madison East High School Wednesday, holding a balloon release event. At this time, Brown said the family wants Kyesha’s death to lead the change in gun violence.

